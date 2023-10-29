The teaser of historical drama film ‘Thangalaan,’ featuring Chiyaan Vikram and directed by Pa Ranjith will be out next week while Thangalaan's theatrical release will take place next year.

Thangalaan is based on real-life events that materialised in the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), reported ETV Bharat. Vikram in a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter) shared the update about theatrical and teaser release. The film is set to premiere on January 26th, 2024, while its teaser will be unveiled on November 1st. He stated, "A fiery story of a bygone era that’s waiting to be told & cherished. #Thangalaan teaser dropping on 1st November & #Thangalaan arriving at cinemas worldwide on 26th January, 2024."

Thangalaan cast includes Chiyaan Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone and Harikrishnan with Vikram in the lead role. ensuring a captivating narrative based on real-life events set in the renowned Kolar Gold Fields (KGF).

The film's music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, Kishor Kumar is the cinematographer, Selva RK is the film's editor while dialogues are written by Tamizh Prabha. This cinematic venture is produced by KE Gnanavelraja under the banners of Neelam Productions and Studio Green.

Vikram gained popularity with his recent hits including Mani Ratnam's ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ and ‘2.’ Filmmaker Pa Ranjith is known for his previous works, including ‘Kabali,’ ‘Kaala,’ and 'Sarpatta Parambarai.'

Thangalaan will release in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, reported ETV Bharat.

