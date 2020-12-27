Christmas weekend brings cheer for Indian movie business

The Indian film business, which had received some push with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet early December, has seen its prospects improve. The Christmas weekend has brought cheer with three new films. Hollywood superhero flick Wonder Woman had made Rs4.5 crore at last count and is looking at a weekend of around Rs8 crore, Telugu movie Solo Brathuke So Better is estimated to have grossed Rs3 crore-Rs4 crore on its first day alone, notching up full house shows running on 50% capacity on Friday morning in parts of Hyderabad. Bengali movie Cheeni has also opened well, signalling slow but gradual return of people to cinemas. The festive weekend has brought footfall despite fears of the new virus strain and curfew restrictions in Maharashtra.

Shut for over seven months due to the covid-19 lockdown this year, movie theatres have suffered devastating losses as a number of big-ticket and medium-budget films made their way directly to video streaming platforms. Earlier this month, noir thriller Tenet had made Rs1.15 crore on its opening day, the highest figure for first day collections since reopening of cinemas in October, beaten easily by Wonder Woman that made Rs1.5 crore on its first full day (after some early previews on Thursday). The latter, as trade experts pointed out, is a hardcore, commercial entertainer better suited to Indian tastes as compared to Tenet and will easily outdo the Rs11 crore it has made in India till now. Dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to have released in around 1,500-1,700 screens, wider than Tenet’s 1,100.

“The Rs1.5 crore net opening (for Wonder Woman) is the highest opening day till date in India for any film post the pandemic," movie trade website Box Office India said in a release on the film’s box office collections adding that the Gal Gadot-starrer has made good gains in territories such as Tamil Nadu and Nizam Andhra where it opened in small screens outside the multiplexes.

The night curfews in Maharashtra and Karnataka mean cities like Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru, which are prime territories for Hollywood films, are not managing expected occupancies. However, in an unusual turn of events, Delhi has managed better earnings than Mumbai.

Wonder Woman, whose previous instalment had earned Rs16.50 crore in India in 2017, is taking over the Christmas baton from actor Aamir Khan, whose Laal Singh Chaddha was initially scheduled for this weekend and who is known to dominate the festival with hits such as Dangal (Rs374.53 crore), PK (Rs337.72 crore) in the past.

Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Solo Brathuke So Better that has made net collections of over Rs2 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone, managed 80% of the opening figures of Tej’s pre-pandemic release Prati Roju Pandage. Both the Telugu film and Bengali movie Cheeni reported full house screens on their first day.

Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, at online ticketing site BookMyShow pointed out that Tenet performed very well, bringing audiences to theatres and giving a substantial push to the cinema business in India, and there is now much riding on the Christmas releases to carry the process of recovery forward.

“All eyes are set on Wonder Woman 1984’s release and the film’s performance will determine the further course of action for film trade in India. Early signs for 2021 suggest that cinema markets in the south will push the revival cycle first, with Hollywood release dates simultaneously getting firmed up based on Wonder Woman’s performance making the film a key strategic release for India," Saksena said.

