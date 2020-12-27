Christmas weekend brings cheer for Indian movie business

Shut for over seven months due to the covid-19 lockdown this year, movie theatres have suffered devastating losses as a number of big-ticket and medium-budget films made their way directly to video streaming platforms. Earlier this month, noir thriller Tenet had made Rs1.15 crore on its opening day, the highest figure for first day collections since reopening of cinemas in October, beaten easily by Wonder Woman that made Rs1.5 crore on its first full day (after some early previews on Thursday). The latter, as trade experts pointed out, is a hardcore, commercial entertainer better suited to Indian tastes as compared to Tenet and will easily outdo the Rs11 crore it has made in India till now. Dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to have released in around 1,500-1,700 screens, wider than Tenet’s 1,100.