NEW DELHI :Google said its latest media streaming device Chromecast with Google TV is now available in India. It is priced at ₹6,399 and will be sold through Flipkart.com and retail outlets.
Google TV is the rebranded version of Android TV and brings smart TV capabilities to any TV. It can be plugged into a TV through an HDMI connector, while the device can be controlled using a wireless remote. The wireless remote supports voice input and has a dedicated Google Assistant button. Access to Google Assistant means users can interact with it in the same way as their Android smartphones. It can also be used to control other compatible smart home devices such as smart lights.
The remote also has quick-access buttons for YouTube and Netflix, two of the leading video streaming platforms in India.
Chromecast with Google TV supports video streaming in up to 4K (high dynamic range) HDR at up to 60 frames per second (FPS). It also supports Dolby Vision and HDMI pass-through of Dolby audio content. This means it can support high-resolution audio.
The 4K resolution or 3840 x 2160p is regarded as the gold standard of video streaming and most modern-day mid-segment TVs support it. HDR improves the visual experience by allowing the device to unlock more information on brightness and color across a much wider range.
According to Google, the Chromecast with Google TV gives access to thousands of apps and over 400,000 movies and TV shows. In addition to Netflix and YouTube, it supports all major OTT platforms including Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Prime Video, Voot, and Zee5.
Google is offering YouTube Premium for up to 3 months with the device.
Consumption of online video and OTT platforms has soared in India after the pandemic. India’s video streaming market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20% to exceed $13 billion–$15 billion in the next decade, according to a February report by Deloitte.
Amazon Fire Stick, which is the key competition for Google’s Chromecast devices, has been immensely popular in India. Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends 2021, published in January 2022, shows that Indian customers spent almost four hours daily on Fire TV devices. It also shows that buyers purchased Fire TV devices in 80% of pin codes across India reflecting the growing reach of OTT and such devices in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.