Chuck Todd, host of NBC’s “Meet the Press", Sunday he plans to step down as moderator of program after almost a decade. He will to be replaced by Kristen Welker in the coming months.

"While today is not my final show, this will be my final summer here at Meet the Press. ... I am really proud of what this team and I have built over the last decade,"Todd tweeted.

It's unclear when Todd's last show will be, but he told his viewers that this would be his final summer. He will continue to work on projects within NBC after he steps down from the show, Todd added.

“It’s been an amazing nearly decadelong run. I am really proud of what this team and I have built over the last decade," Todd said during the broadcast Sunday. “I’ve loved so much of this job, helping to explain America to Washington and explain Washington to America."

Todd told viewers that “I've watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late" and that he'd promised his family he wouldn't do that.

“I leave feeling concerned about this moment in history but reassured by the standards we've set here," Todd said. “We didn't tolerate propagandists, and this network and program never will."

Welker, NBC’s chief White House correspondent, has regularly filled in for Todd on the program. She drew praise for moderating the final presidential debate between Trump, a Republican, and Joe Biden, a Democrat, in 2020.

NBC is making changes to its long-running Sunday politics show at a critical moment. The network is also seeking to shake up a morning talk show format that’s struggling to remain relevant in the face of competition from cable news and social media.

“The key to survival of any of these incredible media entities, including here at Meet the Press, is for leaders not to overstay their welcome," he said. “I’d rather leave a little bit too soon, than stay a tad bit too long."

“Meet the Press" is the longest-running show on American television, celebrating its 75th anniversary last year.