Cineline plans to open 300 screens in three years

The biggest change in the film exhibition ecosystem since the time the group last operated the business, has been the evolution in the eating habits of cinema audiences, Rasesh Kanakia said. There are so many more F&B options to complement the movie-viewing experience. “That explains why F&B and ticket rates have all gone up so drastically but we want to target the budget cinema segment, which is a model that still needs to be cracked. There are so many unorganised operators in the country apart from the national multiplex chains but very few offerings available with the right hygiene and at affordable rates," Kanakia said.