Older groups take to OTTs, wary of visiting cinemas

Older groups take to OTTs, wary of visiting cinemas3 min read 28 Apr 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Trade experts said easy access to quality content on over-the-top streaming platforms has contributed a great deal in the migration of the older population to the web
The median age for cinema-going audiences has declined from 27.5 pre-covid to 24.1, primarily led by a fall in the number of consumers in the 31-plus age group, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax.
