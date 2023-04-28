Older groups take to OTTs, wary of visiting cinemas

In a recent interview, Ajay Bijli, managing director, PVR INOX Ltd had said for people aged over 35-40 years, the frequency (of going to theatres) has declined. “It’s just something that is very movie driven now. Perhaps 18-24 months is a long time for the cinemas to remain shut. There have been perception issues—they think a film will soon be available on OTT, but that has not been the case. We have to communicate that the window has returned to eight weeks from four in the covid period. These are temporary, and once the flow of movies starts, audiences will be back to theatres," Bijli said.