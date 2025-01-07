Industry
Theatres brace for tepid start to the year as initial Bollywood line-up disappoints
SummaryTheatre owners anticipate a slow start to the year with a lack of major Bollywood releases. Initial films include Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Deva, but many fear a decline in box office revenue following the success of Pushpa 2.
Theatre owners feel they are in for a lukewarm start to the year with the initial Bollywood line-up bereft of any mainstream commercial entertainers or big star films.
