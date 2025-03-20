Re-released romantic films capture the hearts of young, nostalgic viewers

Gen Z in India is falling flat for re-released romantic films, never mind if some of them were flops of yesteryear.

While there have been re-releases galore in cinemas over the past few months, there is a significantly higher draw for romantic dramas, including flops such as Laila Majnu, Rockstar and Sanam Teri Kasam.

Experts said the Gen Z audiences flocking to these films don’t have a real love story of their times and don’t mind paying low prices to watch a movie in a genre they have completely missed out on. Plus, the music plays a big role, given that new film soundtracks rarely find favour nowadays.

Sanam Teri Kasam, a 2016 romantic drama, is currently the highest grossing re-release in India, having made over ₹35 crore in box-office collections in its second run. Laila Majnu earned over ₹11 crore last year, surpassing its original box-office takings of ₹2-3 crore when released in 2018.

“The overwhelming love for Laila Majnu and Sanam Teri Kasam proves that heartfelt romantic dramas still hold a special place in audiences’ hearts. This success is largely driven by viewers in tier-two and tier-three cities, where nostalgia and a deep-rooted love for romance continue to draw crowds," said Gautam Dutta, CEO - revenue and operations, at PVR INOX Ltd.

These films particularly resonate with young adults and those who missed their theatrical release but later discovered and cherished them through digital platforms, Dutta said, adding that the songs featured in these films have only amplified the connection with audiences.

Underrated gems

Experts like Dutta emphasize that the popularity of these films on satellite television has undoubtedly played a significant role in their resurgence. Years of frequent telecasts have helped them build a loyal fan base, especially among those who never had the chance to watch them on the big screen. This sustained exposure has kept the films alive in public memory, creating a strong demand for a theatrical re-watch.

Additionally, social media conversations, fan-driven nostalgia, and the rise of digital content creators celebrating underrated gems have further amplified their appeal. Theatres, as a communal space, provide a unique opportunity for audiences to relive these films, adding to the excitement around their re-release.

“Every generation has had love stories and romantic heroes of their time, but the 16-25 age group has not had a regular supply of romantic films that they could watch with friends or partners," independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan pointed out.

He added that lead actors who are seen as commercially viable currently are either too old to play romantic heroes or are busy experimenting with slice-of-life comedies and social dramas, which means the current theatre-going demographic hasn’t seen big stars go all out as romantic heroes but have caught older movies on OTT.

“There is a clear demand and supply gap that re-releases are filling," he said.

Most of these are also considered family or couple-friendly films showcased at reasonable rates in multiplexes, making for a decent outing. Further, this highlights the potential for filmmakers to go back to romantic dramas and musicals.

“There is always appeal among audiences for romance, and it’s a genre that Hindi cinema has traditionally been built on. It’s all about whom you’re telling the story for. With some recent films like Loveyapa, for instance, you’re speaking to a more restricted audience," said Rahul Puri, managing director of Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas.

Puri added that blockbusters such as Kabir Singh and Animal have also proven that there is wide draw for romance more recently.