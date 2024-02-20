Cinema Lovers Day: Watch any movie for ₹99 at PVR INOX. List includes Article 370, TBMAUJ and Fighter
PVR INOX cinema is offering movie tickets for ₹99 only this Friday i.e. February 20 to celebrate Cinema Lovers Day. This is a huge cut down from the normal ticket price which can be in the range of ₹200-800 depending on the theatre and the city
