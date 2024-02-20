PVR INOX cinema is offering movie tickets for ₹99 only this Friday i.e. February 20 to celebrate Cinema Lovers Day. This is a huge cut down from the normal ticket price which can be in the range of ₹200-800 depending on the theatre and the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides offering tickets at ₹ 99 for the mainstream seats, the company has tailored an attractive price structure for audiences looking to celebrate Cinema Lovers Day in premium formats as well, the PVR INOX said in a release.

Also Read | ‘Factually incorrect’: Zee Ent denies reports on reviving Sony-Zee merger talks The cinema chain has reduced ticket prices to ₹199 for recliner seats and those keen on experiencing films in IMAX, 4DX, MX4D and gold categories will also find ticket prices at a discount, the release read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The viewers can watch Bollywood movies like "All India Rank", "Article 370", "Crackk" and "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" and "Fighter" from the currently playing movies. And "Madame Web", "The Holdovers" and "Bob Marley-One Love", "Mean Girls" and Oscar-nominated "The Teachers Lounge" in the Hollywood bucket.

Also Read | AAP's Kuldeep Kumar is Chandigarh Mayor as Supreme Court cancels last result Expressing his enthusiasm for the occasion, Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO PVR INOX Ltd, said, “Movies hold a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences, celebrated with unparalleled zeal. We are thrilled to further amplify this celebration by commemorating ‘Cinema Lovers Day’, drawing inspiration from the success of ‘National Cinema Day’.

Also Read | Farmers' protest: SKM slams 'corporate logic' behind MSP, tells what 'legally guaranteed procurement' means " Encouraged by the overwhelming response we received on that day, we are delighted to extend this opportunity to gratify cinema lovers with a new offer, establishing it as a recurring affair. We welcome every Indian cinema lover to come and make the most of this occasion which is made exciting with a tremendous choice of movie titles available on February 23," Dutta added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The celebratory offer of ₹99 is applicable to all mainstream cinemas for all movie screenings booked for the 23rd of February 2024, across various Indian cities, except for southern states, excluding Karnataka.

