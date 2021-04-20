Cinema owners appeal government for aid as second covid wave hits business

In the run-up to the Union Budget earlier this year, Kailash Gupta, chief financial officer, INOX Leisure Ltd, had said that a reimbursement of wages for contractual workers and subsidies on salaries paid to the employees during the lockdown should be considered as a relief measure by the central and state governments. “Given the enticing line-up of content that we are looking at in CY21, critical government relief would help us attract more crowds to cinemas. Increased footfall would further churn the entire economic ecosystem of the film industry and would fetch more revenues and taxes for the exchequer," Gupta had added.

