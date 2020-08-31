Cinema owners take to digital protests as government holds back reopening

Cinema owners across India have taken to microblogging platform Twitter to urge the government to consider reopening of movie theatres shut since the middle of March. Using #SupportMovieTheatres, both independent and multiplex screen owners said it was absurd to keep cinemas shut when most parts of the economy had opened up, and that millions of livelihoods were at stake here. As part of the Unlock 4.0 guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed open-air theatres to operate but said cinema halls will remain shut.

“The cinema industry is an inherent part of the country’s culture, but also an integral part of the economy, supporting millions of livelihoods," the Multiplex Association of India tweeted.

“Most countries across the world have allowed cinemas to operate. We request the government of India to allow us to operate as well. We are committed to offering a safe and hygienic cinema experience. If aviation, metro, malls, wellness and restaurants can be allowed to operate, the cinema industry too deserves a chance," the body added.

Independent distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi emphasized that it had been six months for cinema owners without any income, relief in electricity minimum demand charges or property tax, no reduction in maintenance expenses and no assurance of an economic package.

“Over 20 lakh jobs are at stake and the livelihood of thousands of families at risk. Investments worth thousands of crores (is) under threat," Rathi tweeted.

Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said the government should consider imposing the cap of 100 persons that it has on social and cultural congregations, on movie theatres too, or come up with an entirely separate capacity limit. Kailash B Gupta, chief financial officer at INOX Leisure Ltd pointed that “if flights can operate without social distancing, gatherings of 100 people are allowed, metro can run, then why not theatres?"

“For last many months we have been hearing about being vocal for local or ‘Atmanirbhar’ but by not allowing cinemas to open with guidelines, the government seems hell bent to destroy a segment which is rooted in Indian soil, what a contradiction," film distributor and exhibitor Aditya Chowksey tweeted.