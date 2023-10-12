‘Cinema still the most loved form of leisure for Indians’
Survey data offers optimism for film industry that was among the last to recover from covid
Despite a deluge of entertainment choices across devices at home, Indians still love going to the movies, with nine in 10 preferring them to other out-of-home activities such as shopping, live gigs and adventure outings. In fact, 98% said the real cinematic experience comes alive only on the big screen, while a third attribute it to the presence of credible filmmakers, interesting themes and high-quality VFX.