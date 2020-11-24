Cinema theatres lean on regional cinema as Bollywood gives cold shoulder

The two Tamil Diwali releases, Biskoth and Irandam Kuththu, ran to packed houses, following which the industry brought out another new film last week titled Quota and has scheduled a crime thriller called Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban for this Friday. The Bhojpuri industry too built on the success of its Diwali offering Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna 2 with three new films for the Chhath festival last weekend—Dostana, Nagdhari and Dil Dhak Dhak Kare. Kannada film Act 1978 has registered 30-50% capacity in its initial days after which the industry has scheduled a film titled Yuvarathnaa for 2 December while Zee Studios is ready with a Telugu film called Solo Brathuke So Better for December. Bengali cinema, the first state to restart operations as early as Durga Puja, has Pratidwandi and Kakababur Protyabortan slated for Christmas.