Discounts on tickets lure young audiences to multiplexes but dampen spending on food and drinks
Urban youth-centric films are popular but multiplex chains like PVR Inox reported a dip in spend-per-head due to high F&B prices. Family-friendly films drive higher concession sales, indicating a need for diverse programming.
Urban, youth-centric films such as Saiyaara and F1: The Movie are setting cinema cash registers ringing, bringing returns for multiplexes that are trying to attract audiences with discounts and buy-one-get-one offers. However, there is a downside to this trend: lower spending by individuals on food and beverages.