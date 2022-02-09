Cinemas back in action after third-wave hiatus

Rajendar Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at INOX Leisure Ltd agreed the period following the coming weekend looks promising with the major difference being that unlike the first two waves, producers have been quicker in making announcements and locking dates. “We’ve also reopened much faster. Earlier, everyone was unsure if people would come back to cinemas at all. Then after the second wave, the south took the lead while Hindi films waited it out but now all producers have gained confidence," Jyala said. In the coming weeks, he expects other big-ticket films like Jersey, Prithviraj and Jayeshbhai Jordaar to also announce dates.