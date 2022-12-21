Cinemas bank on old hits to woo crowds

NEW DELHI :Movie theatres are re-releasing old hits, and curating special screenings on birth anniversaries of popular yesteryear stars to bring audiences back to the cinemas as new films are failing to draw audiences.
Multiplex chains INOX and PVR said they’ve seen positive response to the Amitabh Bachchan festival organized for the actor’s 80th birthday in October, Dilip Kumar’s 100th birth anniversary earlier this month, and Rajnikanth’s birthday a few weeks ago, besides a special screening of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
While older hits, especially of south Indian stars, would be re-released in cinemas even in pre-covid times, the strategy gained more traction recently with 50-60 halls across metros screening old films for a period of four to five days.
According to industry insiders, a dash of nostalgia helps the films grab eyeballs despite being on streaming platforms.
“We have organised screenings of old hit films in the past, too, but it was done on a limited scale, so was not as viable. Since the Amitabh Bachchan festival this year though, the response from audiences has been overwhelming. It also has to do with the fact that we have been able to increase the number of screens and properties, as a result of which marketing has been viable," said Rajendar Singh Jyala, chief programming officer, INOX Leisure.
All these films are available on streaming platforms, but nostalgia has a big role to play in watching them on the big screen, Jyala said. INOX will continue to seek opportunities around special occasions in the lives of yesteryear stars.
Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, joint managing director, PVR, said the response for the Bachchan film festival and DDLJ screenings was overwhelming. “We did nearly 60% occupancy pan India for the Amitabh Bachchan Film Festival and around 45% for DDLJ. PVR has a history of organizing such festivals and screened retro films, However, this time we scaled it up further," he added.
For the Dilip Kumar event, PVR partnered not-for-profit organisation Film Heritage Foundation, for a two-day film festival, Dilip Kumar-Hero of Heroes which ran in 31 theatres in 21 cities.
“If new films did well exhibitors would not have screens for old hits. It’s a revenue-generating strategy given that new films are running to empty houses," a trade expert said seeking anonymity.
