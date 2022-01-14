Cinemas brace for dull Pongal weekend

With the Hindi-speaking market completely shut, it is clear that this Pongal will not be able to replicate the success of the past two years, said Rajendar Singh Jyala, chief programming officer at INOX Leisure Ltd. Even though southern language films are known to dominate the festival, the past few years have seen success stories from Bollywood too. In 2019, Vicky Kaushal’s war epic Uri-The Surgical Strike had emerged as a surprise hit, making over ₹244 crore at the box office. In 2020, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji had clocked in close to ₹270 crore. “The only positive is that there are a few southern films releasing. Something is better than nothing," said Jyala who hopes restrictions won’t last beyond a month this time and that recovery will be faster since audiences have already demonstrated willingness to come back to cinemas.

