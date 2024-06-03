Cinemas brace for fresh lineup post elections

Movie theatres are bracing for a fresh lineup of films that are scheduled to start arriving after the end of the Lok Sabha elections.

While a crucial summer holiday period has been missed out on, trade experts say the resumption of releases is good news in itself. However, the big challenge is likely to be one of showcasing where multiple films are vying for space on the same weekend with filmmakers possibly negotiating for better deals.

While Dharma Productions’ Mr & Mrs Mahi set the ball rolling last weekend, Kartik Aaryan-starrer Chandu Champion is scheduled for 14 June, followed by multi-lingual period drama Kalki 2898 AD at the end of the month.

Later in July, Kamal Haasan will arrive with Indian 2, a sequel to his 1996 hit, while another established franchise Pushpa 2, is slated for the Independence Day weekend.

“It is fair to say that it has been a relatively dull summer for theatres in terms of Bollywood releases, especially when compared to the robust performance in the August to December 2023 period,” Devang Sampat, managing director, Cinepolis India said.

"The number of Bollywood movies released this summer has been notably lower, and there has been a clear lack of blockbuster content in the Hindi film category. This reduction in high-profile releases has certainly impacted footfalls in theatres,” Sampat said.

Sampat, however, pointed out that the situation has not been entirely bleak with regional movies, like Adujeevitham, Manjummel Boys, Aranmai 4, Star, Aavesham, Shinda Shinda No Papa and Nach de Ghuma having drawn attention and audience.

Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, BookMyShow, said Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Coimbatore have emerged as the top cities for booking tickets on the platform over the past quarter.

With the elections wrapping up in the first week of June, the Hindi film industry is gearing up for an exciting slate of releases, added Sampat who named Kalki among the most anticipated films while calling Pushpa 2 a highly awaited sequel in a franchise that has already captured massive audience interest.

Amit Sharma, managing director, Miraj Entertainment, which operates multiplex theatres was quick to point out that a lot of studios and production houses missed the bus when it came to the past few weeks over the summer.

“What we could see now is a certain amount of cannibalization with multiple movies every week and much conversation around inadequate showcasing. This when we waste eight weeks between April and June,” Sharma said.

Both Kalki and Pushpa have the potential to earn ₹500 crore each, Sharma said. But the bigger worry is for instance, in several weeks of July, two to three films will clash at the box office.

On 5 July, Jahnvi Kapoor-starrer Ulajh, Karan Johar’s Kill and Ajay Devgn’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha are all scheduled to arrive in cinemas. On 12 July, John Abraham’s Vedaa will compete with Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. A week later, Karan Johar will release his comedy drama Bad Newz.

That said, several trade experts are sceptical of Hindi cinema’s ability to make a mark despite the resumption of releases. The slate that is peppered with mid-budget, content-driven films is unlikely to make a mark in tier-two and tier-three markets, they say.