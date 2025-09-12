Cinemas bring back restored classics but box office draw remains elusive
Recent efforts to restore and re-release classic Indian films have encountered mixed responses from audiences. While some films perform well, the overall market remains niche.
Interest in film restoration is gaining momentum, but its commercial impact remains uncertain. In recent months, a number of re-releases, from Guru Dutt’s iconic films to Rekha’s Umrao Jaan, have been screened in theatres. These efforts, backed by government initiatives like the National Film Heritage Mission and executed by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), aim to preserve cinematic heritage and attempt to introduce it to new audiences.