Cinemas line up mix of releases

Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, BookMyShow, expects 70% of theatres to reopen within October and the rest, led by Maharashtra, a key business territory, to follow. The ticketing site has rolled out a new feature called ‘My Safety First’ that will list various safety indicators available across every cinema listed on the platform, enabling users to make an informed decision. “The idea is to build consumer confidence until Diwali and make sure cinema is back by then," said Pramod Arora, chief growth and strategy officer at PVR Ltd. Both studios and theatre chains are working together to activate the best line-up possible for these unusual circumstances, he said.