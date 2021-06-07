Cinemas pin hopes on Diwali for big films

“There will be some innovation in pricing. There will be loyalty schemes and barter deals worked out to allow people to return to theatres. We need to remember that there has been an economic cost to this pandemic as well. Certainly, there needs to be some thinking along these lines when people start making their way back to the cinemas," Puri said. However, bigger films may still be able to charge premiums as these are the experiences people have waited long for, he added.