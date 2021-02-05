Cinemas prep for first 3D movie offering post lockdown

NEW DELHI : Sony Pictures’ science fantasy Monster Hunter that arrives in Indian cinemas this Friday will be the first 3D movie offering in the country since the covid-19 lockdown. While theatre owners point to the big-screen appeal of the genre, likely to draw families and children stuck at home for months in significant numbers, they are also prepping with safety measures for what used to be a touch-heavy process earlier.

3D films are one of the biggest contributors to the growth of Hollywood in India and have always been a huge draw for audiences, Vivek Krishnani, managing director, Sony Pictures Films India pointed out. The genre has found increasing traction in the country lately with big-budget spectacles like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Padmaavat and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 besides Hollywood offerings such as Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame. Going forward, Baahubali star Prabhas’ Adipurush and Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra are expected to release in the format.

Based on the video game series of the same name, Monster Hunter stars Milla Jovovich in the lead role, along with Tony Jaa, Tip "T. I." Harris, Meagan Good and Diego Boneta. It is expected to release in over 1,200 screens across India.

“3D is one of those experiences that people have been waiting for after months of watching OTT (over-the-top) at home since the sound and visuals cannot be replicated on the small screen," said Kunal Sawhney, senior vice-president at Carnival Cinemas. Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive officer, PVR Pictures, added that 3D as a format continues to remain popular in the Asia-Pacific region, including India and for films that get released in 3D, a high proportion of audiences prefer the 3D version over the one in 2D.

To be sure, to build on audience enthusiasm, multiplex chains and single screen cinemas have switched to one-time use 3D glasses that can be discarded post viewing keeping in mind safety and hygiene protocols at the moment. While the glasses themselves could cost up to ₹40 per piece, ticket rates for 3D screenings are also expected to be higher than 2D, passing some of the expense on to the customer.

“The numbers notched up by Master have already eliminated any doubt on whether people are willing to come to theatres, so the issue here is one of content, not sentiment," said Preetham Daniels, senior vice-president, Asia, at movie screen manufacturing company Harkness Screens referring to why cinemas need to make sure people feel safe when they walk in, given that many are willing to come. Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer – INOX Leisure Ltd added that while the 3D effect itself makes the movie more engaging, Monster Hunter is releasing in IMAX with 3D effects, making it a bonus for movie lovers. IMAX is a 70 mm motion picture film format and set of cinema projection standards where the screen image width is greater than the height of the screen.

“With theatres set to open at 100% capacity, we are expecting that cinema lovers will be thronging back to the big screen and we are in constant touch with the theatres to ensure that they are providing a safe viewing environment," Sony's Krishnani said.

