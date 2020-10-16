Cinemas reopen in Unlock 5 as India bends the pandemic curve

Growing awareness about covid-19-appropriate behaviour has aided in curbing the spread of the infection, besides timely treatment, the government said. “Now, we are certainly seeing a downward trend in the total number of new cases from about 100,000 per day to 70,000 per day, and even the fatalities have come down from close to a 1,000 per day to about 700 a day," said H. Sudarshan Ballal, head of states’ covid expert panel of the central government.