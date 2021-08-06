NEW DELHI: Lack of exciting new content and curfews in some states have kept audiences away from cinemas while many of them have desisted from reopening given the unimpressive line-up and worry that resuming operations would add to costs. Several theatre owners also fear that they may have to close down again with the possibility of a third wave looming large.

Hollywood flick Mortal Kombat and the Telugu films that released last Friday- Ishq, Thimmarusu, Narasimhapuram, Parigettu Prigettu and Trayam, have found little draw in the one week they have spent in theatres.

“The absence of exciting new content and the slow pace of vaccination drive has ensured entertainment takes a backseat," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said. While southern movie industries such as Telugu have taken the lead in at least bringing new titles out, Maharashtra not granting permits to cinemas to resume operations earlier this week has been a big setback, Johar added. “Maharashtra will have to come on board to set the ball rolling for Hindi film releases in the north," he said.

While Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom is sticking to its 19 August date for now, the future seems bleak for Bollywood until the state that contributes nearly 30-35% of Hindi box office revenue, comes on board. The Multiplex Association of India had called the decision to keep cinemas closed in Maharashtra hugely disappointing news for the entire film industry. “This comes at a crucial time when the industry has received permission to reopen from all major states, and is trying to recover from the devastating pandemic. Urging (CM) Uddhav Thackeray to reconsider and allow cinemas to reopen," it had tweeted earlier this week.

Pranav Garg, managing director, Maya Palace, a two-screen cinema in Muzaffarnagar said cities like his were still witnessing weekend lockdowns when maximum business for any film is expected to take place. “All content currently running in cinemas except Mortal Kombat is old, and even that has been impacted by lack of publicity and pirated versions floating online," Garg said. He admitted that opening cinemas even for an old film would mean electricity charges especially on air-conditioning. It also doesn’t help that not everyone in the city is aware that cinemas are up and running, he said.

To be sure, some studios and multiplexes aren’t slowing the momentum down even though recovery seems like a slow burn. This Friday will also see some new releases, including Hollywood films The Suicide Squad, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and Promising Young Woman and Telugu films SR Kalyanamandapam, Ippudu Kakapothe Inkeppudu, Ksheera Saagara Madhanam, MAD and Merise Merise.

Independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai said a lot of cinemas have chosen to not reopen since the meter starts ticking on rentals and daily maintenance expenses as soon as they do. “Even multiplexes have reopened around two screens in a six-screen property. They also have to take care of issues like intervals of two different auditoriums must not coincide and not a lot of people should be found in the lobby at the same time," Pillai said.





