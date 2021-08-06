Cinemas see muted response in first week

Pranav Garg, managing director, Maya Palace, a two-screen cinema in Muzaffarnagar said cities like his were still witnessing weekend lockdowns when maximum business for any film is expected to take place. “All content currently running in cinemas except Mortal Kombat is old, and even that has been impacted by lack of publicity and pirated versions floating online," Garg said. He admitted that opening cinemas even for an old film would mean electricity charges especially on air-conditioning. It also doesn’t help that not everyone in the city is aware that cinemas are up and running, he said.