Cinemas swing between hope and jitters as big releases loom
After a forgettable 2022 that brought barely half the revenues of pre-pandemic years, the Hindi film industry is placing hopes on the first quarter of the New Year, with four big movies lined up for release.
After a forgettable 2022 that brought barely half the revenues of pre-pandemic years, the Hindi film industry is placing hopes on the first quarter of the New Year, with four big movies lined up for release.
Trade experts expect box office revenues in the March quarter to be up 10-15% from a year ago when many theatres remained shut as the third wave of the pandemic swept the country.
Among the big films, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan leads the race, as it is slated to release later this month, followed by Kartik Aryan’s Shehzada, Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan and Akshay Kumar-starrer Selfiee. However, several single-screen cinema owners said it would be difficult to continue operations if big Hindi language releases are few and far between, as they will have to increase dependence on Hollywood and regional language content.
In 2022, Hindi film releases made around ₹400 crore in January to March quarter.
“It is clear that the share of Hindi cinema, as far as the overall box office pie goes, has shrunk. Plus, tentpole Hollywood films have now begun targeting our major festive weekends, and there is also competition from regional language content to consider," said film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar.
In the first few months of the year, cold weather prevails in the northern parts of the country, and the school and college exams are in full swing; according to film trade experts, this is why a lot of the movie business picks up only after April.
That said, the past few years have seen several examples of hits in the first few months, including Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior ( ₹279.55 crore), war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike ( ₹245.36 crore), Gully Boy ( ₹140.25 crore), Total Dhamaal ( ₹154.23 crore) and Padmaavat ( ₹302.15 crore).
Single-screen owners in the Hindi heartland, however, feel Bollywood is not doing enough to support small theatres and help businesses thrive there, especially after covid. “We have absolutely nothing to play till Pathaan, which releases end of January. There are some big tentpole films in southern languages featuring Vijay and Ajith that we hope will be dubbed and released in Hindi," said Vishek Chauhan, an independent Bihar-based exhibitor.
Chauhan referred to Varisu and Thunivu, the two big Tamil films slated for the Pongal weekend later this month.
As far as Hollywood goes, the situation is dire for theatres that are not DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives)-compliant and, therefore, cannot play Hollywood films, Chauhan said.
DCI is a joint venture of several film studios, including Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, Universal Studios, Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros, to set up a common set of requirements that ensure a high and uniform standard of digital cinema viewing.
“The learning from last year is that we will have to depend on multiple language industries, be it Hollywood, Tamil or Telugu. Theatres in small towns are bleeding, and playing only Hindi films is no longer a viable proposition," Chauhan said.
Film distributor and exhibitor Sunny Khanna said there are a few promising titles over the next few months that are likely to attract theatre-going audiences. After a long gap, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in three films (Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki) this year; Ajay Devgn, whose last outing, Drishyam 2, set the cash registers ringing, will have his own directorial Bholaa other than Maidaan. Ranbir Kapoor, too, will have two releases this year—Animal and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
“There is hope that it will be a better year, but the truth is audiences have become selective," Khanna said, adding that while it will be a tall order, all-star vehicles will have to at least cross the ₹200 crore mark for business to return to pre-covid levels.