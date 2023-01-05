Cinemas swing between hope  and  jitters  as big releases loom

Among the big films, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan leads the race, as it is slated to release later this month, followed by Kartik Aryan’s Shehzada, Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan and Akshay Kumar-starrer Selfiee. However, several single-screen cinema owners said it would be difficult to continue operations if big Hindi language releases are few and far between, as they will have to increase dependence on Hollywood and regional language content.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}