Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed by Parliament

Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed by Parliament1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 07:53 PM IST
The bill aims to curb the menace of piracy with provisions including three months’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹3 lakh, which can be extended up to three years imprisonment and a fine up to 5% of the audited gross production cost
The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by the Parliament on Monday after a nod from the Lok Sabha. The Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on 20 July, 2023 and passed post discussion a week after. The bill aims to curb the menace of piracy with provisions including three months’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹3 lakh, which can be extended up to three years imprisonment and a fine up to 5% of the audited gross production cost.
