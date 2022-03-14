New Delhi: Clean OTT, the video streaming service led by Karnesh Ssharma, actor Anushka Sharma’s brother has locked in 18 projects that will begin shoot in the run-up to its launch in the first quarter of 2023. The women-centric service will not only look at female-focused stories but will also have women head major verticals like finance and marketing.

“We believe we can stand out because there is nobody specifically targeting this segment and telling stories of and by women," Ssharma told Mint calling the platform a subsidiary of Clean Slate Filmz, launched by his sister in 2015, to back women-centric movies such as NH10 and Phillauri. The idea is to provide better agency to women not just in the stories they make but also in the company’s processes and operations, Ssharma said and not have their roles restricted to playing props in films or an aid to the leading man.

Clean Slate Filmz, known for web originals like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul will continue to create content for other OTT platforms. The production house had recently announced a $54mn content deal with Amazon Prime and Netflix. Intended to a subscription-based service, Clean OTT will also look at partnerships with telco platforms and other aggregators, details of which it was too early to share, Ssharma said.

To be sure, as Indians adopt online entertainment in a big way, a bunch of new video streaming platforms has emerged to cater to specific niches or target groups, just like Clean OTT which focuses on women.

DIY TV is targeted at kids, EORTV tells only LGBTQ stories, and BabaPlay is centred on Ambedkar’s Dalit ideology —services that realize they cannot compete with large platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, and so pick small niches to meet special consumer interests.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!