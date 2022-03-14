Clean OTT locks in 18 projects in first phase of launch

“We believe we can stand out because there is nobody specifically targeting this segment and telling stories of and by women," Ssharma told Mint calling the platform a subsidiary of Clean Slate Filmz, launched by his sister in 2015, to back women-centric movies such as NH10 and Phillauri. The idea is to provide better agency to women not just in the stories they make but also in the company’s processes and operations, Ssharma said and not have their roles restricted to playing props in films or an aid to the leading man.