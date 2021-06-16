Audio-only social platform Clubhouse extended its Creator First program to India today. The program was launched in the US in March and was amongst the first monetization features Clubhouse announced for its platform. The company says “millions of people" have downloaded the app in India, since it was released on Android a few weeks ago.

“In India, over the last few weeks, we’ve seen rooms on cricket, on music (including really fun Antakshari rooms!), rooms on gaming and contests, rooms on religion and prayer, and so much more," the company said in a blog post. The company provides support to creators through the program, by matching them with brands, and by providing production and monetary support.

“We will cater to the unique needs of the Indian audience and creators...By participating in the creator first programme in India, we will help you with production, creative development, we’ll promote your show, and also figure out financial support, matching you with brands and brand partnerships, or a monthly stipend...figure out how to financially support the shows that you (the creators) being to the table," said Aarthi Ramamurthy, head of International at Clubhouse, during a town hall.

According to Clubhouse, the company’s inaugural program in the US saw an originally scripted radio drama, a K-Pop show about the industry and more. The company is taking applications for the programme in India right now, and said it will take applications on a rolling basis. The first window for applications will close at 11.59pm IST on July 16.

The audio-only social space has gained relevance over the past year. Clubhouse is also facing competition from social media giants Twitter and Facebook, both of which are eyeing the space. While Twitter already has a rival platform called Spaces, Facebook has announced a host of audio-only features for this year. Both companies also have existing tie-ups with creators in India.

