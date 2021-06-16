Clubhouse extends Creator First monetization programme to India

“We will cater to the unique needs of the Indian audience and creators...By participating in the creator first programme in India, we will help you with production, creative development, we’ll promote your show, and also figure out financial support, matching you with brands and brand partnerships, or a monthly stipend...figure out how to financially support the shows that you (the creators) being to the table," said Aarthi Ramamurthy, head of International at Clubhouse, during a town hall.