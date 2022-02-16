CNN Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust has resigned from the network, the chief executive of CNN’s parent company said in a memo to employees on Tuesday.

A probe found that Ms. Gollust and former CNN boss Jeff Zucker violated company policies, WarnerMedia Chief Executive Jason Kilar said in his memo. The two executives have said they failed to disclose a consensual romantic relationship to CNN.

The probe also found that former anchor Chris Cuomo violated company policy, according to the memo. Mr. Cuomo was fired in December after an investigation into how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to allegations of sexual assault. Andrew Cuomo has denied the allegations and Chris Cuomo has said he was honest with his superiors about his interactions with his brother.

Mr. Zucker resigned on Feb. 2, citing his failure to disclose the relationship with Ms. Gollust.

With Ms. Gollust’s departure, the three main players at the center of a drama that has roiled CNN have now all left the network. CNN began its investigation last year after Mr. Cuomo’s efforts to aid his brother drew scrutiny.

The probe eventually spread to Mr. Zucker and Ms. Gollust, and the two were asked about their romantic relationship. Mr. Zucker and Ms. Gollust weren’t initially forthcoming with investigators about the relationship, but both eventually acknowledged it.

In a statement, Ms. Gollust said that WarnerMedia’s statement amounted to an “attempt to retaliate against me and change the media narrative in the events of their disastrous handling of the last two weeks."

“It is deeply disappointing that after spending the past nine years defending and upholding CNN’s highest standards of journalistic integrity, I would be treated this way as I leave," Ms. Gollust said.

The New York Times reported earlier Tuesday that Ms. Gollust had resigned.

A spokesman for Chris Cuomo said in response to Mr. Kilar’s memo that Mr. Zucker’s exit was “never about an undisclosed relationship."

“As Mr. Cuomo has stated previously, Mr. Zucker and Ms. Gollust were not only entirely aware but fully supportive of what he was doing to help his brother," Mr. Cuomo’s spokesman said. “The still open question is when WarnerMedia is going to release the results of its investigation and explain its supposed basis for terminating Mr. Cuomo."

A spokesman for Mr. Zucker said that the former CNN president was never fully aware of the full extent of what Chris Cuomo was doing for his brother, which is why the former anchor was fired.

WarnerMedia declined to comment on Chris Cuomo’s statement.

In his memo, Mr. Kilar said that the company combed through over 100,000 texts and emails and interviewed more than 40 individuals as part of its investigation.

“I realize this news is troubling, disappointing, and frankly, painful to read," Mr. Kilar said. “These are valid feelings many of you have."

The exits of Messrs. Zucker and Cuomo and Ms. Gollust come at a critical time for CNN. WarnerMedia is preparing to merge with Discovery Inc., a deal that Discovery executives view as an opportunity to reassess the network’s programming mix and streaming strategy.

CNN is also preparing to launch CNN+, an ambitious direct-to-consumer streaming service that Mr. Zucker championed.

The service is slated to include programming from prominent anchors and commentators, including “The Lead" host Jake Tapper, former “Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace and “Situation Room" host Wolf Blitzer.

CNN earlier this month said a trio of CNN executives would lead the network on an interim basis, according to people familiar with the situation. Michael Bass, executive vice president of programming, Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent, and executive vice president Ken Jautz will be in charge of CNN until a new executive is named, the people said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.