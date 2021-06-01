CNN’s plans for a new streaming service are coming into focus as the cable network’s parent company prepares to merge with Discovery Inc.

The service, known internally by the working title CNN+, is slated to feature new shows from the network’s major anchors, including Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon, according to people familiar with the matter. Those shows would be separate from the programs hosted by Messrs. Cooper and Lemon on CNN’s TV channel, some of the people said.

The network’s effort coincides with recent moves by cable and broadcast competitors to bulk up streaming offerings as viewers shift away from traditional television.

CNN has struck new deals over the past year with many of its anchors that encompass their work for CNN+, the people said. Those deals locked in pay increases for anchors but they don’t include bonuses tied to the streaming platform’s eventual subscriber numbers, the people said. Across the TV news industry, anchors and show producers are sometimes awarded bonuses for drawing more viewers than rival shows in the same time slot.

CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a meeting with staffers last week that AT&T Inc.’s deal to spin off CNN parent WarnerMedia and merge that business with Discovery haven’t affected plans for CNN+, which he said would launch within the next year.

Mr. Zucker, whose contract expires later this year, said he doesn’t expect CNN to be spun off from WarnerMedia after Discovery takes over in a deal set to close in 2022. Discovery, which owns cable channels including TLC, Food Network and HGTV, is helmed by Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav, who is slated to run the combined company.

Mr. Zucker said in the staff meeting that his planned timetable for remaining at the network remains unchanged but that he would continue considering his future there. The deal also raises questions about the long-term role of WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who said last week that he expects to stay at least through the merger. Messrs. Kilar and Zaslav are scheduled to hold a town hall meeting with WarnerMedia employees on Tuesday to discuss the merger, according to a person familiar with the matter.

CNN is trying to catch up to the efforts of its major rivals in streaming. In 2018, Fox News launched Fox Nation, a news and opinion streaming service, and NBCUniversal’s Peacock, which includes news programming, made its debut last year.

Cable news ratings are down across the board from their peak around last year’s presidential election. CNN, which had soared to first place in key categories, has fallen to third place among total prime-time viewers so far in the second quarter, and second place among viewers in the 25-to-54-year-old demographic coveted by advertisers, according to Nielsen. Fox News is now No. 1 in both categories.

Fox Corp. and Wall Street Journal parent News Corp share common ownership.

Cable news channels that are starting streaming services are seeking to do so without alienating their TV distributors, which pay big money for the rights to transmit their shows. Some networks, like CNN, are attempting that balancing act by creating new shows that don’t duplicate their traditional TV lineups. Others are taking a hybrid approach. Fox News said last week that it would make its prime-time shows available to Fox Nation subscribers, but only after those episodes air live. Fox Nation also includes original programs from hosts including Tucker Carlson.

CNN won’t be putting its prime-time programming on its streaming service, one of the people said. The network is aiming to build a product similar to ESPN+, with original shows that are separate from its traditional TV fare, the person said.

Current plans call for CNN+ to be a stand-alone app, separate from other WarnerMedia streaming services like HBO Max. It couldn’t be learned whether the CNN+ platform will be bundled with others owned by the company that results from the merger with Discovery. Mr. Zaslav has said that he wants to increase investment in CNN’s streaming service.

CNN plans to hire hundreds of producers, contributors and developers for the effort, some of the people familiar with the matter said. The network is currently looking for executive producers to quarterback some of the programming, which will be a mix of live shows and longer content including documentaries.

Executives haven’t settled on a subscription price for CNN+, some of the people said. The network has held early discussions about whether to include advertisements on the platform, leaving the door open for a lower-cost ad-supported tier akin to those offered by Peacock and Walt Disney Co.’s Hulu.

Mr. Zucker is overseeing development of CNN+ along with other executives including CNN Chief Digital Officer Andrew Morse, product chief Alex MacCallum and Rebecca Kutler, who is leading programming for the streaming service.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!