Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >CNN ramps up streaming push as Discovery merger looms

CNN ramps up streaming push as Discovery merger looms

Premium
PHOTO REUTERS
4 min read . 07:00 PM IST BENJAMIN MULLIN, The Wall Street Journal

  • Service, known informally as CNN+, to feature new shows from anchors including Don Lemon and Anderson Cooper

CNN’s plans for a new streaming service are coming into focus as the cable network’s parent company prepares to merge with Discovery Inc.

The service, known internally by the working title CNN+, is slated to feature new shows from the network’s major anchors, including Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon, according to people familiar with the matter. Those shows would be separate from the programs hosted by Messrs. Cooper and Lemon on CNN’s TV channel, some of the people said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!