CNN ramps up streaming push as Discovery merger looms
- Service, known informally as CNN+, to feature new shows from anchors including Don Lemon and Anderson Cooper
CNN’s plans for a new streaming service are coming into focus as the cable network’s parent company prepares to merge with Discovery Inc.
The service, known internally by the working title CNN+, is slated to feature new shows from the network’s major anchors, including Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon, according to people familiar with the matter. Those shows would be separate from the programs hosted by Messrs. Cooper and Lemon on CNN’s TV channel, some of the people said.
