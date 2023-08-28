CNN-News18 claims number one rank in English TV news genre

CNN-News18 has claimed leadership position in the English TV news genre with an average viewership share of over 35% for more than a year now.

Citing data from television monitoring agency BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) India, the channel said it has captured 35.3% market share, higher than that of rivals like Times Now, Republic TV and others. With 23.5% market share, Times Now is at number three behind Republic TV, which presently has 29.6% share, the company said.

In the 15 plus target group, CNN-News18 has maintained its top position by capturing 34.6% market share. With 22.5% market share, Times Now is at number three. Republic TV has captured the second spot with 30.4% share.

“The continued dominance of CNN-News18 in the robust All India 15 plus or 2 plus TG (target group) indicates the strength of the brand and the value it delivers to its advertisers. By convenient slicing and dicing of viewership data on thin slivers, the competition cannot mislead advertisers," Avinash Kaul, CEO (Broadcast), Network18 Group said in a statement.

On the digital front, CNN-News18 has clocked in 1.4 billion views on YouTube, surpassing Times Now which had 795 million views between July and August 2023, according to social media analytics website Socialblade. On Facebook too, the channel had 787 million views, as compared to 731 million views of Times Now for the same period according to content discovery and social monitoring platform Crowdtangle.

Television news viewership that hit a record following the pandemic outbreak and plunged thereafter as normalcy resumed has begun to pick up again, at a time critical state and general elections are approaching.

At the beginning of the lockdown, the news category commanded nearly a fifth of overall TV viewership, thanks to lack of fresh content and viewers’ hunger for covid-related information, only to fall to nearly 4% as the economy opened up.