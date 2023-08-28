CNN-News18 claims number one rank in English TV news genre

CNN-News18 claims number one rank in English TV news genre1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 12:50 PM IST
In the 15 plus target group, CNN-News18 has maintained its top position by capturing 34.6% market share. With 22.5% market share, Times Now is at number three. Republic TV has captured the second spot with 30.4% share.
CNN-News18 has claimed leadership position in the English TV news genre with an average viewership share of over 35% for more than a year now.
