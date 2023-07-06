Coco Lee, singer and actor, dies by suicide at age 48

Coco Lee, singer and actor, dies by suicide at age 482 min read 06 Jul 2023, 02:29 AM IST
Lee’s sisters Carol and Nancy said she had been suffering from depression for ‘a few years'. She attempted to take her own life on Sunday. She was hospitalized but could not be revived from a coma and passed away on Wednesday.
Popular singer, songwriter and actor, Coco Lee has died by suicide, her siblings said Wednesday in a social media post. She was of 48.
