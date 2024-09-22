Coldplay India 2025 tour: BookMyShow flags ‘suspicious, malicious traffic’ during ticket booking process

Coldplay has announced a third Mumbai concert on January 21, 2025, due to overwhelming ticket demand. 'Infinity Tickets' priced at Euro 20 will be available on November 22, 2024. All three shows are sold out, with ticket sales causing high traffic and temporary website issues.

Updated22 Sep 2024, 07:51 PM IST
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Getty Images via AFP)

Amid “phenomenal demand” for tickets for Coldplay India 2025 tour, the British rock band on Sunday announced a third show to the Mumbai leg of its “Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025”.

The third show was announced hours after fans expressed disappointment over long virtual queues for the first two shows on the online ticket platform BookMyShow.

All three shows are sold out, according to BookMyShow’s website.

The online ticket platform said it implemented a queueing system to manage the overwhelming demand and also addressed issues caused by suspicious and malicious traffic within minutes.

According to reports, the server of BookMyShow website and app on Sunday crashed as it opened the sale for the British band's concerts scheduled for next year.

A BookMyShow spokesperson said: “...We implemented a queueing system to manage the overwhelming demand and addressed issues caused by suspicious and malicious traffic within minutes, causing a brief delay, but ensuring minimal disruption for genuine fans. Due to the unprecedented demand, a third Mumbai show was added shortly thereafter, which also received a fantastic response...”

“Due to phenomenal demand, a third Mumbai date has been added at DY Patil Stadium for 21 January, 2025. Tickets on sale at 2PM IST today,” the coldplay said in a post on X (formerly twitter).

The tickets for the third show, to be held on January 21, 2025 at Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium, went live at 2 pm on BookMyShow.

Coldplay Tickets

According to BookMyShow, the sale for the tickets of the two shows on January 18 and 19, 2025, at Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium, was supposed to open at 12 noon.

The ticket prices range from 2,500 to 12,500, with 35,000 for lounge area, according to the platform's website.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Coldplay's return since their last India tour in 2016, and this announcement is sure to raise anticipation among them.

In a bid to make the concert accessible, Coldplay will also offer a limited number of 'Infinity Tickets', priced at the equivalent of Euro 20 (approximately 2000) per ticket. These will go on sale on November 22, 2024.

First Published:22 Sep 2024, 07:51 PM IST
