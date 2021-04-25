NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Box office collections for Telugu courtroom drama Vakeel Saab dropped to Rs6.5 crore in the second weekend after making over Rs103 crore in its opening week. While the film exhausted much of its loyal audience within the first week, rising fear among viewers as covid cases rise, and increasing curbs are slowly hitting the southern movie industries as well. Producers are also considering delaying films or looking at OTT releases, at least for the smaller titles.

Trade website Box Office India said the Pawan Kalyan-starrer will beat the earnings of Tamil film Master released in January as far as the home state goes since the Vijay-starrer had managed around ₹107 crore in Tamil Nadu, while Vakeel Saab should notch up more in Andhra Pradesh region despite this drop.

To be sure, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are still operating theatres at 100% capacity though both have imposed night curfew and several cinemas will either choose to remain shut or run only three shows per day per screen.

Beating the Rs65.50 crore that Pink, the Hindi original version of Vakeel Saab starring Amitabh Bachchan had made in 2016 and the Rs69 crore that the Tamil remake, Nerkonda Paarvai featuring Ajith had earned in 2019, Vakeel Saab has managed to cruise past the Rs100 crore mark despite releasing at the peak of the pandemic. Latest restrictions, however, will ensure it ultimately emerges as a moderate box office success.

“The first week business of the film is among the top five films in the Nizam and Andhra Pradesh region and pretty much in the same range as (hits like) Saaho but these numbers have come at a much more challenging time," Box Office India had said in a blog on the film’s performance.

In fact, out of all three films, the Hindi original Pink, catering to a relatively wider, pan-India audience, managed the lowest numbers, Box Office India pointed out while both the south Indian films proved crowd pullers thanks to star power and subjects tailored to suit local tastes.

