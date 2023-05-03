Collective Artists Network partners with ESG expert1 min read 03 May 2023, 08:10 AM IST
It will offer solutions to brands, companies and rights holders to drive and implement their ESG initiatives.
Collective Artists Network, a creator marketplace, has announced a strategic partnership with DialESG, an ESG (environmental, social and governance) domain expert, to offer solutions to brands, companies and rights holders to drive and implement their ESG initiatives and communicate them to internal and external stakeholders.
