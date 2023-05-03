Collective Artists Network, a creator marketplace, has announced a strategic partnership with DialESG, an ESG (environmental, social and governance) domain expert, to offer solutions to brands, companies and rights holders to drive and implement their ESG initiatives and communicate them to internal and external stakeholders.

The partnership aims to help Indian companies, across all sectors to align their business strategies with ESG objectives and to effectively communicate their sustainability efforts to stakeholders, including investors, customers, employees, and communities, the two companies said.

The new solution will provide comprehensive services including ESG strategy development, sustainability reporting, stakeholder engagement, and ESG communication. It will also leverage the expertise of DialESG in the ESG domain and Collective Artists Network’s extensive network and experience in the industry.

“With the rise of sustainable investing and the increasing importance of ESG considerations, we recognized the need for a comprehensive and accessible toolset to help brands and companies navigate this complex landscape. We believe that sustainability is no longer a choice but a necessity, and our solution will help companies to integrate ESG principles into their business strategies and operations," Vijay Subramaniam, founder and group CEO at Collective Artists Network, said in a statement.

Nitin Lakhotia, chief growth officer at Collective Artists Network said the new tools and resources enable brands to inform all their internal and external stakeholders about their effort toward making the world a better place to live in and the investment decisions they are making to support their values.

“We are confident that this comprehensive solution will empower brands to communicate their sustainability initiatives effectively, build trust with stakeholders, and drive positive societal change and thus contribute positively to the Indian economy and the larger United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," Lakhotia said in a statement.