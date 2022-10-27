Collective Artists Network announces new features for creators, brands

Talent management agency Collective Artists Network has announced an upgrade for its organized creator marketplace, Big Bang Social. As a part of the scaling up, new tech features and services will be made available to meet both creator and brand needs. The platform will now offer licensed products which brands can subscribe to in line with the upgrade.
For brands, the product upgrade includes features for messaging influencers through WhatsApp, email or calling directly through the platform. Brands will also receive strategy support to search for the right audiences, map new creators and review ideal platform recommendations depending on campaign briefs, a statement from the company said. With the help of a data analytics dashboard, brands will get access to an insight tracking mechanism and a recommendation engine.
“We wanted to go beyond just offering a database of influencers and brokering. To be able to do justice to such a large and evolving market and capitalize on the potential of the creator economy, we need to bring in structure, sharpen focus and introduce effective processes on both the creator and the brand’s end," Vijay Subramaniam, chief executive officer, Collective Artists Network said in a statement. Big Bang Social aims to streamline India’s largely unorganized creator economy using a tech-first approach, the statement added. Several need gaps like finding the right creators, gathering data, measurement and analytics currently exist in the industry. For creators, a lack of support to hone their skills, the need for better representation and wide access to opportunities are still tricky and the company aims to fill these need gaps by bringing creators and marketers together, in order to create effective brand campaigns, it said.
