Collective Artists Network announces new features for creators, brands

“We wanted to go beyond just offering a database of influencers and brokering. To be able to do justice to such a large and evolving market and capitalize on the potential of the creator economy, we need to bring in structure, sharpen focus and introduce effective processes on both the creator and the brand’s end," Vijay Subramaniam, chief executive officer, Collective Artists Network said in a statement. Big Bang Social aims to streamline India’s largely unorganized creator economy using a tech-first approach, the statement added. Several need gaps like finding the right creators, gathering data, measurement and analytics currently exist in the industry. For creators, a lack of support to hone their skills, the need for better representation and wide access to opportunities are still tricky and the company aims to fill these need gaps by bringing creators and marketers together, in order to create effective brand campaigns, it said.

