Comedy emerges as a big draw on streaming services

Comedy and suspense thriller genres enjoy strong appeal among SVoD audiences, said Keerat Grewal, partner, Ormax. According to another recent Ormax report, the second season of Panchayat was the third most watched Hindi language show in the first half of 2022 with 29.6 million views. Panchayat is a comedy-drama series created by The Viral Fever and is the most liked show in the time frame considered by Ormax. Rishi Kapoor’s Sharmaji Namkeen (12.7 million) on Prime Video and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi (10.4 million), both comedies, are among the most watched movies in the first six months.

