Beyond the big screen: Films find a second life in comic books

Indian filmmakers are increasingly turning to comic books to extend the life of movie franchises beyond theatres, using the format to deepen storytelling, strengthen fan engagement and build intellectual property that can travel across multiple platforms.
Balaji Telefilms'The Vvaan and Kannada blockbuster Kantara: A Legend Chapter -1 are among the latest films to launch comic book adaptations. Meanwhile, Mukta Arts has launched SGM Animation Studio, focused on developing, producing and co-producing animated films, series, comic books and games by leveraging the company's IP library, which includes films such as Karz, Hero, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, and Saudagar.
Industry executives say comics allow audiences to remain emotionally invested between film releases, explore characters and storylines that cannot fit within a film's runtime, and deepen mythology in ways that foster long-term fandom.