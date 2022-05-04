Competition from OTT leads to launch of new TV channels

According to a 2020 estimate by TV monitoring agency Broadcast Audience Research Counci, 210 million Indian households own a TV set, a rise of 6.9% from 197 million in 2018. The number of people watching television has also seen a rise of 6.7%, reaching 892 million from 836 million in 2018. According to the Ficci EY report 2022, TV advertising grew 25% in 2021, reviving from a 21.5% drop in 2020, just 2% short of 2019 levels. Television’s biggest strength has always been collective viewing, which will not go away in a hurry in India, said Vishal Nicholas, executive vice-president and head of planning and strategy, dentsuMB India. “So channels that produce family-friendly and family-attractive content will have a place for a long time to come," Nicholas said.