Connected TV conundrum: why ad dollars are failing to follow streaming audiences

Lata Jha
5 min read12 Jun 2026, 11:09 AM IST
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Around 86% of media planners would move more linear budgets to CTV if show-level targeting and reporting were available.
Summary
Connected TV is seen as a powerful advertising medium, yet measurement challenges persist due to fragmentation and lack of standardized data. 

While audiences are gradually shifting from linear to connected TV sets, ad dollars still haven’t significantly made a similar shift.

Connected TVs are devices with access to the internet, allowing viewers to stream content through apps. However, the connected TV (CTV) ecosystem still lacks a standardized view of the programming attributes behind each impression.

Advertisers often lose confidence in them because OTT platforms, set manufacturers and broadcasters operate with different measurement frameworks, creating inconsistencies. As a result, brands often question whether the scale of CTVs is mature enough to migrate budgets.

According to a report by Gracenote, the content intelligence business unit of Nielsen, 86% of media planners would move more linear budgets to CTV if show-level targeting and reporting were available. Further, 65% said they would also consider shifting spend from programmatic video and 63% from display, suggesting richer content intelligence could help CTV win a greater share of digital ad spend across the broader media mix.

Also Read | How connected TV is turning up the heat as OTT growth cools

“Connected TV sits at the intersection of linear television and digital, emerging as a premium ad environment, which makes it incredibly powerful yet inherently complex to measure,” said Kartik Mahadev, chief marketing officer Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. “Mobile and desktop device environments emerged as largely individual and deterministic, while connected TV sits in an immersive shared household environment.”

Viewing today happens across multiple devices, apps, logged-in and non-logged-in users and shared household environments, making cross-screen measurement and click-based attribution more complex due to non-linear, complex brand discovery journeys, Mahadev added.

One of the biggest reasons granular CTV measurement remains difficult is its fragmented ecosystem. According to Manasvi Sharma, senior vice-president of technology at Gracenote, CTV inventory today sits across streaming platforms, set manufacturers, FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channels, apps and walled gardens that often use different identifiers and reporting standards, making consistent campaign measurement and attribution much harder at scale.

No metadata standards

Another challenge is the lack of standardized programme-level metadata. Advertisers want to know not just who saw an ad but the content that appeared alongside, whether it was live or on-demand, and the broader viewing context. But metadata quality across CTV environments remains inconsistent, especially across FAST and ad-supported streaming ecosystems.

“CTV presently sits in an incomplete zone between TV and digital. It is more targetable than TV but less measurable than digital,” agreed LV Krishnan, CEO of TAM Media Research Pvt Ltd.

Some platforms hesitate to expose deep inventory-level data because granular transparency can increase programmatic pressure or reduce negotiating advantages, among other reasons, Krishnan added.

Also Read | Connected TV: Why advertisers are leaping—and what they might be missing

The granularity issue comes down to a fundamental infrastructure gap, agreed Suyash Lahoti, a partner at Wit & Chai Group. CTV lies at the intersection of three different worlds: the broadcaster's content stack, the manufacturer’s device data, and the platform's streaming layer.

None of them talk to each other fluently. In India, device-level transparency is still inconsistent and log-level reporting varies widely across manufacturers and platforms.

“CTV platforms often have limited data collection capabilities and data-sharing agreements can be restrictive. Furthermore, companies may be hesitant to share granular data due to competitive concerns or fear of revealing strategic insights. As a result, brands often rely on aggregated data or third-party measurement providers,” said Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group.

As ad spending moved away from linear TV, a large part of those budgets shifted to digital platforms like YouTube, Meta, Google and short-video apps because they offer better targeting, measurable returns on investment and performance tracking, according to Mahesh K Sharma, president - strategic partnerships at Chaupal.

Audience fragmentation

The media and entertainment businesses have had to deal with increasing audience fragmentation across platforms even though content consumption keeps ticking upward, Manoj Dobhal, CEO and executive director at Dish TV India Ltd, pointed out.

“Traditional broadcasters and premium OTT platforms operate in a highly capital-intensive environment, spending heavily on sports rights, content production and platform infrastructure, which delays profitability despite growing ad revenues,” said Maya Nair, vice president and head of dentsu Programmatic. “In contrast, platforms like YouTube operate on a far lighter, creator-led revenue-share model where content creation costs are largely externalized, making the advertising business significantly more scalable and profitable.”

With CTV penetration in India now estimated at 40-50 million households and growing rapidly across urban markets, the medium is emerging as one of the most influential forces reshaping the country’s advertising ecosystem. Chandrashekhar Mantha, partner, media and entertainment sector leader at Deloitte India, said even with structural limitations, advertiser preference is increasingly shifting toward CTV as brands prioritize precision targeting, addressability and data-led media planning.

Also Read | Youth brands shift ad spend from TV to digital amid changing engagement trends

As the ecosystem matures, experts believe a larger share of advertising budgets is likely to migrate toward CTV, reinforcing its position as a critical growth engine in India’s digital video landscape.

OTT platforms and broadcasters are responding aggressively by investing in identity graphs, AI-led contextual engines, clean-room measurement, dynamic ad insertion and QR attribution. However, the ultimate solution is to create a unified identifier (UID) that can help map this journey from end to end, according to Umair Mohammad, founder and CEO of Nitro Commerce.

“OTT platforms and broadcasters will have to keep improving their data capabilities. Better show-level insights, stronger audience understanding, advertiser dashboards and clearer campaign reporting can help build confidence. This will be especially useful around marquee properties, original shows, film premieres and regional content launches, where brands want both visibility and relevance,” said Kaushik Das, founder & CEO, AAO NXT.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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