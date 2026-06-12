Connected TV conundrum: why ad dollars are failing to follow streaming audiences

While audiences are gradually shifting from linear to connected TV sets, ad dollars still haven’t significantly made a similar shift.
Connected TVs are devices with access to the internet, allowing viewers to stream content through apps. However, the connected TV (CTV) ecosystem still lacks a standardized view of the programming attributes behind each impression.
Advertisers often lose confidence in them because OTT platforms, set manufacturers and broadcasters operate with different measurement frameworks, creating inconsistencies. As a result, brands often question whether the scale of CTVs is mature enough to migrate budgets.
According to a report by Gracenote, the content intelligence business unit of Nielsen, 86% of media planners would move more linear budgets to CTV if show-level targeting and reporting were available. Further, 65% said they would also consider shifting spend from programmatic video and 63% from display, suggesting richer content intelligence could help CTV win a greater share of digital ad spend across the broader media mix.