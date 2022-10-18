Connected TV preferred choice of 50% consumers: Report

“It is interesting to see how far CTV has grown into the metros and non-metros. It’s a stark revelation to see CTV’s growth into a family viewing phenomenon that is bringing people back to their living rooms. The audience for CTV is fairly well spread across the diversity of content offered by multiple OTTs and now beginning to explore newer genres like games, live news, as other top choices. This consumption shift has also led to significant growth in co-viewing which is not restricted to a certain demographic or geographic segment either," Nikhil Kumar, vice-president, India and south east Asia, mediasmart said in a statement.