Connected TV preferred choice of 50% consumers: Report

Viewers spend an average of four hours daily watching CTV content, as against 3.5 hours in 2021. CTV consumption is driven by adults, including grandparents. On-demand content on OTT continues to remain the preferred choice for most viewers
NEW DELHI: About 50% consumers prefer smart television sets for watching content at home, while 36% prefer mobile devices. About 84% households have more than one person watching connected TVs (CTV) while 64% users claim to prefer watching CTV together with their families, unlike solo viewing experience. These are insights from a survey conducted by mediasmart, an Affle company between August and September, in partnership with VTION, with 2,592 respondents across metros and non-metros. Among the respondents, 81% were males and 19% were females. Affle is a consumer intelligence technology firm.
About 84% households have more than one person watching connected TVs (CTV) while 64% users claim to prefer watching CTV together with their families, unlike solo viewing experience. These are insights from a survey conducted by mediasmart, an Affle company between August and September, in partnership with VTION, with 2,592 respondents across metros and non-metros. Among the respondents, 81% were males and 19% were females. Affle is a consumer intelligence technology firm.
People use multiple OTT apps across global, national, regional apps and switch between apps based on the genre content of their preference. 82% of CTV devices generate active bid requests from over four OTT platforms.
Nine out of 10 TVs sold in Q2 FY2022 were smart TVs, the company said. India’s smart TV market grew 74% year-on-year in the same period. According to industry estimates, CTV subscriptions stood at 5 million in 2020,doubling to 10 million in 2021. By 2025, this figure is expected to reach over 40 million.
“It is interesting to see how far CTV has grown into the metros and non-metros. It’s a stark revelation to see CTV’s growth into a family viewing phenomenon that is bringing people back to their living rooms. The audience for CTV is fairly well spread across the diversity of content offered by multiple OTTs and now beginning to explore newer genres like games, live news, as other top choices. This consumption shift has also led to significant growth in co-viewing which is not restricted to a certain demographic or geographic segment either," Nikhil Kumar, vice-president, India and south east Asia, mediasmart said in a statement.
