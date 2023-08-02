Connected TV set to make advertising more targeted: Finecast’s Brett Poole

New Delhi: The rise of connected television sets in India is all set to make advertising more targeted with new and small brands being able to address just the audience they wish to said Brett Poole, chief executive officer, APAC (Asia Pacific region) and AUNZ (Australia, New Zealand) at Finecast, a GroupM-owned addressable TV company that helps advertisers personalize and target ads on linear and on-demand TV.

“We’re seeing huge growth in CTV in India, from 25 million last year, to 32 million this year and estimated to reach 40-45 million by 2025. This pace is not unusual but what is unique about India is that unlike other markets, traditional television is not in decline here," Poole said. Increasing broadband penetration has helped in proliferation of smart TVs, aided by the fact that broadcasters are making significant investments in content and technology.

According to an older report by Finecast, currently, there are 20-22 million addressable TV homes in India with more than 10% of TV homes today addressable. Connected TV is the preferred connection at 65%, comprising smart TVs, devices such as Firestick, Internet-enabled set-top boxes versus 35% linear (cable and DTH). Connected TV adoption has been rapidly evolving in the last two years and the future looks promising with more linear TV users planning to adopt these devices in the next year. Over the next five years, connected TV advertising is set to grow rapidly in India at a compounded annual growth rate of 47%, and this increase will contribute to the overall TV landscape including linear segment, the report said.

Television continues to be an important part of the marketing mix of brands, and the connected TV experience is just like traditional TV, while also allowing for greater audience targeting. “It helps capture the same scale as TV but also allows brands to be more relevant to say, a specific area or location," Poole said adding that this is especially useful to categories like luxury. It is also the reason that several new brands can be seen advertising on TV.

Finecast is helping advertisers with tools that can help with audience planning, besides identifying aspects such as appropriate break structures to insert ads, creative inputs that can aid in region-wise targeting and evaluation of media mix models.

“Measurement (of impact) is work in progress. While there are green shoots in some markets, our clients want more insights and understanding," Poole said.