Connected TV set to make advertising more targeted: Finecast’s Brett Poole

Connected TV set to make advertising more targeted: Finecast’s Brett Poole2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 11:26 AM IST
Increasing broadband penetration has helped in proliferation of smart TVs, aided by the fact that broadcasters are making significant investments in content and technology.
New Delhi: The rise of connected television sets in India is all set to make advertising more targeted with new and small brands being able to address just the audience they wish to said Brett Poole, chief executive officer, APAC (Asia Pacific region) and AUNZ (Australia, New Zealand) at Finecast, a GroupM-owned addressable TV company that helps advertisers personalize and target ads on linear and on-demand TV.
