Connekkt Media Network, a company that provides media and content aggregation services to Indian and global media companies, has entered the content creation market as a full-fledged film studio through a partnership with AVS Studios, founded by Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta.

The first phase of the partnership will see Connekkt Media invest ₹270 crore in three films made in multiple languages.

The collaboration will focus on financing, monetizing, marketing, licensing, and developing and executing the production of movies. The first film titled Vrushabha is set to go on floors in July and will star Malayalam actor Mohanlal. The VFX-heavy drama is simultaneously being shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Malayalam. The details of the other two films will be announced later.

Connekkt Media will provide financing, licensing, and marketing expertise, while AVS Studios will create and develop the production of the movies.

The move is a natural extension of Connekkt Media’s current business, which operates as a content marketplace, aggregator, and syndication company and has executed content transactions worth over $500 million. The company’s spokesperson said that after establishing itself in aggregating and monetizing content across leading platforms, it felt it was the right time to transform into a full-service film studio offering financing, licensing, and marketing expertise to film producers across India.

“We are excited about the partnership with AVS Studios and this three-film deal is just the beginning of what we believe will be a long and rewarding association," a Connekkt Media Network spokesperson said.

AVS Studios plans to produce a slate of tentpole films and web shows and it has announced a slate of seven films and two web series to be produced over the next 18 months.

Abhishek Vyas, director and co-founder, AVS Studios, who has previously worked at Netflix and Zee Studios, said the vision of the company is to make big-scale clutter-breaking and language-agnostic cinema. “Taking the vision forward, AVS is committed to producing a slate of tentpole films and web shows over the next 36 months. Vrushabha is just the beginning and we are aggressively ramping on the slate and looking forward to our journey on the Connekkt Media," Vyas said.

Gurnani and Mehta own a minority stake in AVS Studios through their company Insomnia Films.

Gurnani, director and co-founder, AVS Studios, said the company sees a huge opportunity in pan-India films and is focused on identifying subjects that have universal appeal and cater to the South as well as Hindi-speaking markets. “We are only focused on producing theatrical movies," he said.

Gurnani and Mehta’s company Insomnia Films also owns 25% in Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios, which has a large output deal with Zee Studios for films including Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai with Manoj Bajpayee. The company is also producing a biopic on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, starring Pankaj Tripathi.