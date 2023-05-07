Connekkt Media Network signs ₹270 crore deal with AVS Studios for 3 films2 min read 07 May 2023, 08:56 PM IST
The collaboration will focus on financing, monetizing, marketing, licensing, and developing and executing the production of movies
Connekkt Media Network, a company that provides media and content aggregation services to Indian and global media companies, has entered the content creation market as a full-fledged film studio through a partnership with AVS Studios, founded by Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta.
